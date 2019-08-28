Citigroup Lowered Bt Group Plc (BT) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Corbyn Investment Management Has Trimmed Myr Group (Myrg) (MYRG) Stake by $1.20 Million; Stock Price Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Myr Group (Myrg) (MYRG) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 35,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% . The institutional investor held 175,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 210,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Myr Group (Myrg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 24,996 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q CONTRACT REV. $345.6M, EST. $318.4M; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 MYR GROUP 4Q EPS 82C, EST. 33C; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 34,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 54,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, down from 88,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 995,779 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT Group: Agreement is Affordable Within Capital Allocation Framework; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: BT’s EE Won 40 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP302.6 Mln; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – THIS IS EQUAL TO AMOUNT DUE OVER SAME PERIOD UNDER PREVIOUS RECOVERY PLAN; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- NEW RULES WILL INCLUDE STRICTER REQUIREMENTS ON OPENREACH TO REPAIR FAULTS AND INSTALL NEW BROADBAND LINES MORE QUICKLY; 19/03/2018 – BT TO CLOSE DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION SCHEME; 05/04/2018 – BT SECURES 40MHZ OF 3.4GHZ SPECTRUM; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – BENEFITS ACCRUED IN BTPS FOR SERVICE PRIOR TO 1 JUNE 2018 REMAIN PRESERVED WITHIN BTPS; 09/05/2018 – BT Group’s Restructuring Plans, Dividend in Focus — Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc (Put) by 55,400 shares to 84,800 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 62,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

