Citigroup Lifted Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $14.37 Million as Valuation Declined; Wellington Shields Capital Management Maintains Position in Applied Materials (AMAT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 124.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 15,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 6,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 8.09 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 1001.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 88,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 96,937 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 407,821 shares traded or 28.17% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo: A Premiumization Play At A Premium Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tocagen Inc by 441,395 shares to 15,851 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:NBL) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,900 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (Call) (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Enables Emerging Memories for the Internet of Things and Cloud Computing – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.24 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Inv Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 345 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 199 shares. First Fincl Corp In invested in 0.02% or 550 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 9,646 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc reported 241,302 shares. Jbf Cap reported 0.7% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc owns 0.08% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 17,990 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.54M shares. 7,210 were reported by Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 206,807 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Korea Investment Corp reported 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Koshinski Asset Inc has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Van Eck Associate reported 2.50M shares.