Citigroup Keeps Apache (APA) As “Neutral”; Has Price Target Of $27.0000; Shorts at Meritor (MTOR) Raised By 6.05%

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) had an increase of 6.05% in short interest. MTOR’s SI was 8.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.05% from 8.07M shares previously. With 841,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)’s short sellers to cover MTOR’s short positions. The SI to Meritor Inc’s float is 11.72%. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 1.20 million shares traded or 54.26% up from the average. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com

The financial company have set price target of $27.0000 on Apache (NYSE:APA) shares. This is 4.65% from the last stock close price. In an analyst note issued to clients on 23 September, Citigroup maintained their “Neutral” rating on shares of APA.

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Meritor, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MTOR) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Meritor expands defense portfolio after acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Be Disappointed With Their 68% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. It has a 5.84 P/E ratio. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Meritor has $3000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $24’s average target is 28.89% above currents $18.62 stock price. Meritor had 7 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2100 target in Monday, August 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 16 by Buckingham Research.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity. The insider Boehm Rodger L bought 2,000 shares worth $42,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold Meritor, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 77.09 million shares or 0.63% more from 76.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Jpmorgan Chase holds 1.50M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 90,573 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 44,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 12,600 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Alps Advsrs Inc reported 18,244 shares stake. Zeke Cap Ltd holds 19,266 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 29,400 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 389,930 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.07% or 72,201 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 1.52 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apache (NYSE:APA) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apache Corporation: Undervalued With Strong Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apache: Laying The Foundation For Significant Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Apache has $36 highest and $1800 lowest target. $26.20’s average target is 1.55% above currents $25.8 stock price. Apache had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of APA in report on Monday, August 26 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Thursday, August 1. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $9.70 billion. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold Apache Corporation shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Moreover, Tctc Hldg Lc has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 13,653 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 653,722 shares stake. Cubic Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.14% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.40 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 7,899 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0% stake. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Hudock Cap Group Ltd has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Bartlett & Communication Llc holds 890 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc reported 0.49% stake. Veritable L P owns 13,684 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 8,830 are owned by Millennium Management Llc. Qv holds 1.65% or 413,046 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by Ellis Juliet S on Friday, May 24. LOWE JOHN E bought $109,131 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Meyer William Mark, worth $51,840.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.