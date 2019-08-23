Citigroup Keeps a Neutral Rating on Intuit (INTU) and $285.0000 Target; SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (SMID) SI Decreased By 83.33%

They currently have a $285.0000 target on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Citigroup’s target would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s last stock price. This was revealed in a research note on Friday, 23 August.

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SMID) had a decrease of 83.33% in short interest. SMID’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 83.33% from 600 shares previously. It closed at $7.74 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, makes, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.74 million. The firm offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. It has a 16.47 P/E ratio. It also provides Easi-Set J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic for construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in communications operations, government applications, utilities installations, and commercial and industrial locations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Management Llc has invested 1.16% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Etrade Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.05% or 7,316 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Coatue Management Limited holds 3.24% or 1.12M shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 9,430 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 76,878 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 971,330 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Duncker Streett And Company holds 0.26% or 4,392 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity has invested 0.78% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 0.05% or 16,866 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Acadian Asset Management Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 755,860 shares. Capital Ww Investors accumulated 0.21% or 3.36 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $23900 lowest target. $265.17’s average target is -3.82% below currents $275.71 stock price. Intuit had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTU in report on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, May 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $25800 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 24 report.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $275.71. About 1.56 million shares traded or 22.77% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%