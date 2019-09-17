Citigroup Increases Stake in Travelers Companies (Call) (TRV); Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increased Its Lithia Motors (LAD) Stake by $484,154

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (Call) (TRV) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 53,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94M, up from 40,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $147.62. About 232,009 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) by 104.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,103 shares as the company's stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 8,011 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, up from 3,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Lithia Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 126,375 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 2,964 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 3,098 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 246 shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 2,226 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd stated it has 25,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blair William Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 145,288 shares. Principal Finance Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 273,299 are held by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability. The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Kennedy holds 0.13% or 45,610 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 63,253 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 14,127 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 7,308 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,527 shares to 2,756 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,018 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW).

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance" published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Do You Know What Lithia Motors, Inc.'s (NYSE:LAD) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance" on September 06, 2019.