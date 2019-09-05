Citigroup Increases Stake in B2gold (BTG); Icon Advisers Position in Davita (DVA) Has Trimmed by $421,200

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 164,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 914,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 12.16 million shares traded or 76.77% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Davita Inc. (DVA) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 51,700 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 59,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 1.61M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 13/03/2018 – DAVITA SAYS ON MARCH 12, RECEIVED SECOND REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 289,225 shares to 309,050 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,500 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 261,273 shares in its portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 131,318 shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Group Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). First Interstate National Bank has 0.01% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership owns 46,203 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs reported 102,927 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 143,087 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Axa has 6,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 29,257 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc holds 0% or 1,710 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 4.50 million shares.

Analysts await DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 117.86% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.56 per share. DVA’s profit will be $195.56M for 11.88 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by DaVita Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.