Citigroup Increases Position in Agilent Technologies (A); Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 1612.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 517,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 549,596 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.04 million, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 1.40 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 11,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 35,027 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 46,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 3.88 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.94 million for 17.04 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company holds 25,550 shares. Huntington Bank has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Salem Inv Counselors has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 32 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.03% or 885,174 shares. 19,072 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Miller Howard Invests New York reported 2.49M shares. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Lc has 0.04% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 11,389 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na, Texas-based fund reported 15,769 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 463,295 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.99 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 326,272 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Republic Intll Corp invested in 0.9% or 1.21 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Park Avenue Securities Lc accumulated 0.06% or 19,510 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0.01% or 22,291 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 9,289 shares to 36,587 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 16,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Another recent and important CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 584,213 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 155 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 14,486 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tcw Grp accumulated 46,840 shares. Century Companies holds 0.3% or 4.09M shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Gam Holding Ag invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Stanley stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 3.21M shares. Andra Ap invested in 95,100 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Sei Invs Communications owns 947,231 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Systematic Mgmt LP owns 17,652 shares. Mengis Capital Incorporated reported 35,413 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.2% or 6,704 shares.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 1.16M shares to 382,866 shares, valued at $50.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) (NYSE:F) by 8.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).