Citigroup Increased Position in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) as Stock Value Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined While Holowesko Partners LTD Lifted Its Stake

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 638.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 158,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 182,897 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 432,062 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 14/03/2018 – Food Lion to Expand Its Store Network in the Greater Norfolk, Va., Area; 02/05/2018 – ARAVT GLOBAL REPORTS 0.62% SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING: AFM; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 12/03/2018 – Ahold Delhaize successfully priced a dual tranche debt offering of fixed rate notes and floating rate notes for a total amount of €800 million; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Koninklijke FrieslandCampina To Neg; 11/05/2018 – Philips, Emory Healthcare and Royal Perth Hospital in Australia partner to launch remote intensive care monitoring program; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V. v. WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1529 – 2018-03-07; 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: ICADE PILOTS LIFI-ENABLED LUMINAIRES; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.49M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 5.04 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Washington Retail Bank reported 1.31% stake. Golub Gru Limited Liability accumulated 5,894 shares or 0.03% of the stock. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technologies has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). North Amer Mgmt has invested 1.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 250 shares. Conning holds 826,550 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 110,026 shares. Fosun Intll has 22,300 shares. Raymond James Financial invested in 448,421 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 116,716 shares or 3% of its portfolio. 75,000 are held by Bronson Point Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc owns 502 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt has invested 3.57% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Duncker Streett And owns 40,559 shares.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 909,100 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $64.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 101,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79M shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).