Citigroup Increased Its Imax (Put) (IMAX) Holding by $325,600; Stock Price Declined; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined, Union Bankshares Has Raised Its Stake

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.9. About 1.03M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Imax Corp (Put) (IMAX) by 925% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 16,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 26,278 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Washington Tru Bancorp has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). United Asset Strategies owns 5,126 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank Trust Department has invested 0.66% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Horrell Capital Mgmt accumulated 30 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Leavell Inv Incorporated holds 0.14% or 14,155 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 4,284 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 489,410 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors reported 2,877 shares. Financial Counselors Inc invested in 190,071 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 10,683 shares. Ameritas Inv, a Nebraska-based fund reported 27,874 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated reported 62,900 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 806 shares. Welch Ltd Com owns 4,794 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 223 shares to 1,972 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 55,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,030 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Put) (NYSE:PXD) by 27,700 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 278,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,300 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (Put) (NYSE:BPL).