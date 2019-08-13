Citigroup Increased Holding in Sage Therapeutics (Call) (SAGE) by $795,000; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.78 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $8.87 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 41.09 million shares traded or 52.20% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) (SAGE) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 32,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 27,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $165.18. About 271,846 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 15/03/2018 – UCSF and Sage Bionetworks Announce Stress Research Study Leveraging New Sensor Technologies on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: Changes Made to Address 1H Sales Issues; Acceleration Expected in 2H; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP208M; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares to 36,019 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 1,822 shares. Coho Prns Ltd invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 288.76M shares. 6,731 are held by F&V Capital Management Ltd Company. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 61,600 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridgeway Mgmt reported 160,800 shares. Baillie Gifford And stated it has 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chem Fincl Bank stated it has 94,179 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 2.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,000 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.64% or 25,090 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ancora Advsr Limited Company invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.13M are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (Call) (NYSE:VMC) by 94,600 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 221,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,890 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (Call) (NYSE:COP).