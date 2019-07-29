Citigroup Inc. (C)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Money Center Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup Inc. 66 2.49 N/A 6.88 9.43 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 56 0.00 N/A 4.48 12.28

Table 1 demonstrates Citigroup Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Citigroup Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Citigroup Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.2% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Citigroup Inc.’s current beta is 1.71 and it happens to be 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The Toronto-Dominion Bank on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Citigroup Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 0 0 0.00

Citigroup Inc. has a 16.82% upside potential and an average price target of $83.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.8% of Citigroup Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.7% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Citigroup Inc. shares. Competitively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citigroup Inc. -4.91% -3.73% 2.9% -1.35% -10.67% 24.61% The Toronto-Dominion Bank -1.1% -1.61% -2.46% -0.7% -6.06% 10.76%

For the past year Citigroup Inc. has stronger performance than The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Summary

Citigroup Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. In addition, this segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,649 branches in 19 countries. The Citi Holdings segment provides consumer loans; and portfolio of securities, loans, and other assets. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.