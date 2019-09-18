Citigroup Inc. (C) EPS Estimated At $1.98; Gartner (IT) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Gartner Inc (IT) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 161 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 138 sold and trimmed holdings in Gartner Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 85.09 million shares, down from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gartner Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 117 Increased: 112 New Position: 49.

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.98 million for 57.10 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology , supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. The company has market cap of $12.56 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research, Consulting, and Events. It has a 58.05 P/E ratio. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Bares Capital Management Inc. holds 10.4% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 34,179 shares or 6.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 4.26% invested in the company for 6.60 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc has invested 4.06% in the stock. Polen Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 4.95 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.78% above currents $69.48 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”.

