Citigroup Inc. (C) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup Inc. 66 0.62 2.25B 7.16 9.94 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 20 0.95 24.13M 1.92 10.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citigroup Inc. and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Citigroup Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Citigroup Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than TriState Capital Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Citigroup Inc. and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup Inc. 3,399,818,676.34% 9.3% 0.9% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 118,110,621.63% 12% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Citigroup Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.76 beta. Competitively, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Citigroup Inc. and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Citigroup Inc. is $82.75, with potential upside of 21.42%. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average target price and a 22.71% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TriState Capital Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Citigroup Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Citigroup Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Citigroup Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% are TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citigroup Inc. -2.53% 0.59% 1.72% 10.81% -1.56% 36.69% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91%

For the past year Citigroup Inc. was more bullish than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Citigroup Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. In addition, this segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,649 branches in 19 countries. The Citi Holdings segment provides consumer loans; and portfolio of securities, loans, and other assets. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.