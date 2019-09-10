Citigroup Inc. (C) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Contrasting side by side

As Money Center Banks businesses, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup Inc. 66 2.33 N/A 7.16 9.94 Bank of Montreal 75 0.00 N/A 7.15 10.46

Table 1 demonstrates Citigroup Inc. and Bank of Montreal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bank of Montreal seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Citigroup Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Citigroup Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Citigroup Inc. and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.9% Bank of Montreal 0.00% 14.3% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Citigroup Inc. has a 1.76 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of Montreal’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Citigroup Inc. and Bank of Montreal.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Bank of Montreal 0 0 0 0.00

Citigroup Inc.’s upside potential is 25.02% at a $86 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citigroup Inc. and Bank of Montreal has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 54.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Citigroup Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Bank of Montreal has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citigroup Inc. -2.53% 0.59% 1.72% 10.81% -1.56% 36.69% Bank of Montreal -1.42% -1.19% -4.85% 0.78% -6.24% 14.48%

For the past year Citigroup Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bank of Montreal.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Citigroup Inc. beats Bank of Montreal.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. In addition, this segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,649 branches in 19 countries. The Citi Holdings segment provides consumer loans; and portfolio of securities, loans, and other assets. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.