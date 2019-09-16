Citigroup Inc. (C) Analysts See $1.98 EPS; Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Sentiment Is 1.12

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report $1.98 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $1.74 EPS. C’s profit would be $4.47 billion giving it 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.83 EPS previously, Citigroup Inc.’s analysts see 8.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 137 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 122 trimmed and sold stock positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation. The funds in our database now own: 83.81 million shares, down from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Western Alliance Bancorporation in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 10 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 106 Increased: 92 New Position: 45.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold Citigroup Inc. shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com has 7,161 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Swedbank reported 2.96 million shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 77,058 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 17,369 shares. Northern has 0.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,846 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 11,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motco reported 1,100 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 2.32% or 8.69M shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 30,422 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.6% or 534,398 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt L P reported 0.01% stake. 1,027 were accumulated by Community Fincl Bank Na.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $159.02 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 9.79 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.18% above currents $70.39 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16.

Fsi Group Llc holds 7.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation for 132,576 shares. Davis Capital Partners Llc owns 1.70 million shares or 6.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has 6% invested in the company for 906,659 shares. The Massachusetts-based Castine Capital Management Llc has invested 3.99% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 376,000 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding firm for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $123.28 million for 9.85 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.