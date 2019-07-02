Citigroup Inc. (C) Analysts See $1.84 EPS; Cleararc Capital Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report $1.84 EPS on July, 15 before the open.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 13.58% from last quarter’s $1.62 EPS. C’s profit would be $4.25 billion giving it 9.61 P/E if the $1.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.87 EPS previously, Citigroup Inc.’s analysts see -1.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 13.55 million shares traded or 1.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cleararc Capital Inc analyzed 4,120 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 17.99%. The Cleararc Capital Inc holds 128,514 shares with $15.16 million value, down from 132,634 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $163.58 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 10.3 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.80's average target is 21.29% above currents $70.74 stock price.

