Citigroup Holds Position in Unum Group (UNM); Monroe Bank & Trust Upped Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $461,020

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 14391.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 719,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 724,559 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 288,189 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $21.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1797.89. About 1.35M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (Call) (EPI) by 461,300 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 310,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,880 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Jane Street Gp Llc has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 31,354 shares. Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Apg Asset Nv invested in 94,709 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 58,402 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,459 shares. Sei Invs Com invested in 0.01% or 52,799 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 234 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 1.07M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 914,300 shares. Us Bank De owns 110,937 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 375,745 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 32,492 shares.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Unum Group. – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share of its common stock – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Unum teams up with Fidelity Investments® to offer first-of-its-kind Student Debt Relief Program – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 185 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Ok owns 5,499 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Inc reported 2,591 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 34,665 shares. Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Limited Co has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc holds 0.05% or 168 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,687 shares. 411 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability. Private Management Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 147 shares. Economic Planning Gp Adv accumulated 674 shares. Milestone Grp Inc stated it has 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc owns 4,230 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakwood Management Limited Com Ca has 3.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,847 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Lc has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,832 shares to 44,875 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,283 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).