Citigroup Holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Has Upped by $16.61 Million; Gratia Capital Decreased Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stake by $5.32 Million as Valuation Declined

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 2.16M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP – CO’S ACQUISITION OF RKF IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 848.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 247,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69 million, up from 29,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 1.26 million shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 63,016 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (Put) (NYSE:EXC) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability has 177,524 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 0.03% or 263,828 shares. Heitman Real Secs Ltd Co reported 412,639 shares. State Street holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 11.27 million shares. Whittier Co invested in 0% or 671 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Pennsylvania Tru Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,335 shares. Private Mngmt Group reported 207,391 shares. Tci Wealth holds 4 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 28,043 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 18,025 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp stated it has 10,628 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Advisors Lp invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 64,039 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested in 347,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 57,535 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 2.55 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 48,364 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,177 shares. Cahill Financial Advsr reported 10,551 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Sei Invests reported 0% stake. Cardinal Mgmt Limited Liability Ct invested in 2.34% or 13.25M shares. 57,094 were reported by Zebra Cap Mgmt Llc. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) or 577,115 shares. Barnett & Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Us Comml Bank De reported 10,209 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd owns 100,737 shares. Moreover, Scotia has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).