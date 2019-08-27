Citigroup Has Trimmed Parsley Energy (Call) (PE) Stake by $399,000 as Shares Declined; As Goodyear Tire And Rubber Company (GT) Stock Value Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Boosted Holding by $2.25 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Goodyear Tire And Rubber Company (GT) by 66.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 124,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 314,257 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 189,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Goodyear Tire And Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (Call) (PE) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 82,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 1.82 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

