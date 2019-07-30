Citigroup Has Trimmed By $872,000 Its Abbvie (Call) (ABBV) Holding; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lowered Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding By $689,065

Citigroup Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (Call) (ABBV) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 10,900 shares as Abbvie Inc (Call) (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Citigroup Inc holds 307,300 shares with $24.77M value, down from 318,200 last quarter. Abbvie Inc (Call) now has $99.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 3.87 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 53,005 shares as Wpx Energy Inc (WPX)’s stock rose 0.78%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 4.13M shares with $54.15M value, down from 4.18M last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc now has $4.42B valuation. The stock increased 4.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 2.63M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 268,360 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 349,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 2.23M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 597 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 38,580 are owned by Gluskin Sheff And Associates Inc. Legal & General Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 613,714 shares. Broadview Ltd Liability accumulated 19,000 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership reported 712,400 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Jefferies Gp Limited Company holds 0.02% or 170,001 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 1.20 million shares. 628,044 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 601,937 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) stake by 84,410 shares to 1.38M valued at $64.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 133,049 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Ascendis Pharma A S was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WPX Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $29.54 million for 37.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.42 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target.

Citigroup Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 555,470 shares to 594,070 valued at $162.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) stake by 26,923 shares and now owns 27,023 shares. Editas Medicine Inc (Put) was raised too.

