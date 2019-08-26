Citigroup Has Trimmed Bce (BCE) Holding By $8.06 Million; Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (IGLD) Sellers Increased By 46.6% Their Shorts

Citigroup Inc decreased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 50.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 183,196 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Citigroup Inc holds 181,804 shares with $8.08M value, down from 365,000 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $41.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 158,168 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F

Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:IGLD) had an increase of 46.6% in short interest. IGLD’s SI was 497,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 46.6% from 339,300 shares previously. With 489,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Internet Gold Golden Lines LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s short sellers to cover IGLD’s short positions. The stock increased 8.47% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 3,660 shares traded. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) has declined 86.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IGLD News: 02/04/2018 IGLD TO INCLUDE HOLDERS’ PROPOSED RESOLUTION IN MEETING AGENDA; 12/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES – ON APRIL 10, CO NOTIFIED BY BEZEQ INTERNATIONAL THAT COURT PARTIALLY CERTIFIED CLAIM AS CLASS ACTION; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q EPS 10C; 02/04/2018 – SOME IGLD HLDRS ‘LACK’ CONFIDENCE IN EXTERNAL DIRS’ ABILITY:CO; 10/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN TO REVIEW STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 10/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES SAYS BOARD HAS DECIDED TO CONDUCT A REVIEW OF CO’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AND WORK PLAN FOR COMING YEARS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q EPS 36C; 02/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD:SOME HOLDERS URGING COMPANY TO DISCUSS RESOLUTION; 12/04/2018 – INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES – BEZEQ INTERNATIONAL’S SERVICE PROVIDER WAS REMOVED FROM THE PROCEEDING IN SPECIFIED CLASS ACTION; 24/05/2018 – INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES 1Q REV. $672.0M

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company has market cap of $6.74 million. The firm offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises.

More notable recent Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INTERNET GOLD ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-100 REVERSE SHARES SPLIT OF ORDINARY SHARES EFFECTIVE AS OF AUGUST 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Internet Gold Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Internet Gold Announces the Results of the Creditors Meeting relating to the Searchlight Transaction – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BCE Inc. (BCE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Hate Seeing Your Portfolio Jump Up and Down? Buy These 2 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putting The Cash To Work – New Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: 3 Attractive High-Yield Stocks for Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks to Add to Your TSFA Before 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Citigroup Inc increased International Flavors&Fragra (Put) (NYSE:IFF) stake by 10,400 shares to 13,500 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc stake by 184,636 shares and now owns 449,731 shares. Yum China Hldgs Inc was raised too.