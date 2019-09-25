Citigroup Has Raised Stake in Palo Alto Networks (Put) (PANW) as Market Value Declined; Nucor (NUE) Shareholder Comerica Bank Lowered Holding as Share Price Declined

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 7,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28M, down from 103,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 218,677 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (PANW) by 170.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 50,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 79,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.22 million, up from 29,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $205.13. About 195,920 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 266,000 shares to 81,700 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc (Put) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in German Amern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) by 29,435 shares to 51,635 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 12,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.25 million for 12.29 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.