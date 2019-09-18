Citigroup Has Raised Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding; Duke Realty (DRE) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 3.70% above currents $33.27 stock price. Duke Realty had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. See Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $33.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Citigroup Inc increased Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) stake by 73.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc acquired 4,059 shares as Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Citigroup Inc holds 9,559 shares with $1.15 million value, up from 5,500 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc now has $7.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 114,366 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Fmr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 1.53M shares. Stifel Fincl invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 9,848 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Lp. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 101,614 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 55,443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 1,735 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Bokf Na reported 11,660 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 5,308 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.02% or 69,251 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP owns 0.25% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 4,187 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 94,000 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 3,680 shares. Weiss Multi owns 20,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Proofpoint Inc has $14700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $132.40’s average target is 5.23% above currents $125.82 stock price. Proofpoint Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank upgraded Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) rating on Thursday, September 5. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14700 target.

Citigroup Inc decreased Embraer S A (Call) (NYSE:ERJ) stake by 102,500 shares to 1,400 valued at $28,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Mls Inc (Put) (NYSE:GIS) stake by 16,400 shares and now owns 131,500 shares. Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR) was reduced too.

Duke Realty Corporation is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.03 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 51.74 P/E ratio. It offers a single point of responsibility for all aspects of a project, including leasing, asset management, construction and development.

