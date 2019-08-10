Citigroup Has Raised Its Pepsico (Put) (PEP) Stake; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Sellers Decreased By 1.31% Their Shorts

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) had a decrease of 1.31% in short interest. EW’s SI was 2.75M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.31% from 2.78M shares previously. With 1.33M avg volume, 2 days are for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s short sellers to cover EW’s short positions. The SI to Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s float is 1.33%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 559,785 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M

Citigroup Inc increased Pepsico Inc (Put) (PEP) stake by 163.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc acquired 226,600 shares as Pepsico Inc (Put) (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Citigroup Inc holds 365,400 shares with $44.78 million value, up from 138,800 last quarter. Pepsico Inc (Put) now has $179.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Incorporated stated it has 347,400 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marco Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 3,489 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Illinois-based Nadler Gru Incorporated has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1,500 are owned by Blume. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 12,575 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Com invested in 16.58% or 437,262 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 52,939 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 40,830 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.66 million shares. Wisconsin-based First Business Fincl Inc has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Company invested in 0.15% or 7,890 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jbf Capital reported 0.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $133 target. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research.

Citigroup Inc decreased Invesco Ltd (Put) (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 27,700 shares to 21,000 valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Novartis A G (Put) (NYSE:NVS) stake by 230,300 shares and now owns 47,400 shares. Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $197 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18. Bank of America maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $17500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. UBS maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral” rating.