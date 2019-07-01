Citigroup Has Raised Its Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Stock Price Rose; Baker Bros Advisors LP Stake In Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Was Has Lifted

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 92,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.31M, up from 139,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 948,324 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 368,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.79M, up from 730,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 255,531 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:CIT) by 40,100 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BHP) by 53,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,800 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (Call) (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 347,099 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 2.08M shares. Carroll Fin owns 2,786 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 10.29M shares. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 23,771 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 2,017 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company has 1.48M shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Dynamic Mngmt reported 2,615 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 175 shares. 96,132 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Srb Corp invested in 0.07% or 7,460 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

