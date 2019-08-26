Citigroup Has Raised Edison Intl (Call) (EIX) Holding; Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Sentiment Is 1.07

Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 268 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 251 cut down and sold their equity positions in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 418.23 million shares, down from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 215 Increased: 201 New Position: 67.

Citigroup Inc increased Edison Intl (Call) (EIX) stake by 476.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc acquired 137,100 shares as Edison Intl (Call) (EIX)’s stock rose 23.64%. The Citigroup Inc holds 165,900 shares with $10.27 million value, up from 28,800 last quarter. Edison Intl (Call) now has $26.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $72.89. About 329,149 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 23; 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 25/04/2018 – More Renewable Energy Helps Fight Climate Change; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 03/12/2018 07:35 PM; 04/04/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces Key Promotion; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 04/26/2018 01:09 PM; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 10/04/2018 – EDISON: MAY BE HARD TO RAISE CAPITAL IF CAN’T RECOVER FIRE COST; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/03/2018 05:06 PM

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.48. About 404,521 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 10.86% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for 5.25 million shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 64,279 shares or 5.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 4.45% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 4.41% in the stock. New Vernon Investment Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,603 shares.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 33.31 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.00 million shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 8,487 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 39,700 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Brinker Inc owns 81,264 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,906 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.12% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 40,360 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 13,335 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 0.03% or 13,020 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 11,760 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is -0.63% below currents $72.89 stock price. Edison Intl had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EIX in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, August 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by UBS.

Citigroup Inc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 96,600 shares to 46,200 valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (NASDAQ:LJPC) stake by 145,761 shares and now owns 5,796 shares. Ally Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:ALLY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro, Enphase Energy, and Edison International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.