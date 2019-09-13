Citigroup Has Raised By $12.96 Million Its Zendesk (ZEN) Position; Moody's (MCO) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -2.61% below currents $210.75 stock price. Moody`s had 15 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $182 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $17300 target. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 25. UBS maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. See Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) latest ratings:

Citigroup Inc increased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 808.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc acquired 145,576 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Citigroup Inc holds 163,576 shares with $14.56M value, up from 18,000 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.58. About 994,813 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 288,909 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF SOUTH AFRICAN INSURANCE GROUPS FOLL; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Dyncorp Int’l, Cfr B2, First Lien Loan Facility Ba2, 2nd Lien Notes B2, Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Portland, Maine Go; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Harris County Mud 432, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index April 25, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional (P)A1 To Kuwait Finance House’s Sukuk Programme; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S CORP MCO.N : NOMURA RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $195 FROM $190; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Biloxi Psd, Ms’ Limited-Tax Notes, Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Enhanced To Rihebc, Series 2018 (Pawtucket Issue); 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes Issued By Venture 31 Clo, Limited

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.87 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 32.69 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Company has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors owns 7,649 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pettee reported 1,246 shares stake. 9,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp. Howe & Rusling owns 0.08% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,414 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 31,888 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 275,686 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 75,171 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.11% or 2.12 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hennessy has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% stake. 1,986 are owned by Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PenSam Selects Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator to Support New Risk Modeling Framework – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk Targets WhatsApp Users – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Citigroup Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (Put) (VNQ) stake by 11,300 shares to 118,000 valued at $10.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Shake Shack Inc (Call) stake by 27,400 shares and now owns 33,500 shares. Aon Plc (Call) (NYSE:AON) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10600 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.50’s average target is 29.79% above currents $73.58 stock price. Zendesk had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94 target in Friday, March 29 report.