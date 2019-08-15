Citigroup Has Lowered Position in Trimble (Call) (TRMB) as Valuation Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raised Holding

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 21,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.46 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.88M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (Call) (TRMB) by 75.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 56,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 74,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 400,676 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to buy privately-held Viewpoint in $1.2 bln deal; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – FTC: 20181171: Trimble Inc.; Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 41,419 shares to 64,836 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (Call) (NYSE:W) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares to 529,015 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).