Citigroup Has Lowered Eog Res (Call) (EOG) Stake by $15.61 Million; Stock Price Declined; Mitchell Capital Management Co Position in Insperity (NSP) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (Call) (EOG) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 164,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 146,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95 million, down from 310,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 46,439 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 10,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 60,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 71,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $96.93. About 5,332 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $12.87 million activity. Another trade for 55,834 shares valued at $6.98 million was sold by RAWSON RICHARD G. SHARP DOUGLAS S sold $336,327 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 7,998 shares valued at $1.02 million was made by MINCKS JAY E on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $3.76M was sold by SARVADI PAUL J.

