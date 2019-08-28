Citigroup Has Lifted Zillow Group (Put) (Z) Position by $625,600; Market Value Rose; O G E Energy Cp (OGE) Holder Enterprise Financial Services Raised Holding

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Put) (Z) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The institutional investor held 27,600 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 462,897 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in O G E Energy Cp (OGE) by 27475.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 9,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, up from 33 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in O G E Energy Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 179,249 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc by 39,154 shares to 29,389 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,180 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZAYO).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

