Citigroup Has Lifted Its Stake in Carmax (Put) (KMX) by $7.39 Million; Whetstone Capital Advisors Raised Its Position in Attunity LTD (ATTU) as Share Value Were Volatile

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,412 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 694,734 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 649,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (Put) (KMX) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 107,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 176,400 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, up from 69,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 1.74 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 46,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) or 19,613 shares. State Street owns 14,630 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 173,000 shares. 220 are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Water Island Cap Llc has invested 1.41% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Dorsey Wright Assoc stated it has 524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 150,219 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). The Kansas-based Whetstone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.61% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Alpine Global Management Limited Company invested in 0.44% or 65,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 46,738 shares.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Attunity Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Four Breakout Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Nasdaq Composite Stocks That Braved the Index’s Bloodbath – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Attunity Is On A Roll – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.