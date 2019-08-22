Citigroup Has Lifted Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stake by $5.15 Million; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Markston International Cut by $355,365 Its Stake

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 147.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 110,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 44,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 245,828 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 2,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 30,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 32,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $169.67. About 525,003 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. private sector adds 156,000 jobs in July -ADP – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As ADP Nonfarms Roll Out, Itâ€™s All Eyes on the FED – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,361 shares to 501,033 shares, valued at $20.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 3,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Co (Wy) holds 0.04% or 200 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership owns 30,093 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.58% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 356,778 shares stake. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd has 250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 7,139 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 132,677 shares. 116,130 are held by Jensen Mgmt Inc. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru accumulated 1.17% or 11,500 shares. 2,104 were accumulated by Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0.23% or 1.65 million shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,500 shares. 72,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Casualty. Cibc Ww Inc reported 0.02% stake. Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 145,303 shares to 12,697 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:VLO) by 197,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,200 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher: Blessed Boredom – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires BluePeak Advisors – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Adjusting Associates LLP – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.04% or 9,402 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Communications invested in 6,563 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Llc owns 1,675 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Company owns 5,810 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.49% or 3.70 million shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Parkside Fin National Bank & Tru invested in 88 shares. 345 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs invested in 0.05% or 733,991 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 70 shares. Kames Capital Pcl stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Signature Estate And Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,937 shares.