Citigroup Has Increased Workday (WDAY) Position by $32.09 Million; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Its Stake in Prologis Com (PLD) by $356,748

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 320.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 167,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 219,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 52,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $176.63. About 471,611 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 253,886 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.19% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 40,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,971 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.94% or 185,626 shares. Night Owl Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.62% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 37,968 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.97% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co holds 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 2,736 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 243 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Mufg Americas reported 0.09% stake. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 6,925 shares. 4,935 are held by Comerica Commercial Bank. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 29 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has 0.31% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 62,604 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) (NYSE:UPS) by 112,000 shares to 224,200 shares, valued at $25.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,300 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc (Put).