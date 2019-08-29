Citigroup Has Increased Stake in Lkq (LKQ) as Stock Declined; Franco (FNV) Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $15.30 Million

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 29406.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 58,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 59,013 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 823,975 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 252.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 152,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 213,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39M, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.95. About 435,780 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,700 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,500 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The 5 Hottest Gold Stocks Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Franco-Nevada Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Gold Is Exploding and Actually Could Rally to $2000 or Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franco-Nevada: At A Crossroads – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (Put) (NYSE:VFC) by 7,100 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (Call) (EPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bancorporation Usa reported 0.16% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Private Na accumulated 0.14% or 23,002 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Riverhead Lc stated it has 0.12% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 78,658 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company reported 7,347 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership reported 23,892 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 4,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Nordea Invest invested 0.4% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Carroll Finance Associate has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Amalgamated State Bank reported 41,307 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dean Associate Limited Liability Co invested 0.59% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).