Citigroup Has Increased Its Sony (SNE) Holding by $3.14 Million; Stock Value Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Holder Lee Danner & Bass Has Lowered Its Holding

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 150.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 74,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 124,464 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 49,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 477,702 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 09/03/2018 – Fujifilm: ITC Affirms Prior Judge Ruling in Favor of Issuing a Limited Exclusion Order and a Cease and Desist Order Directed at Sony; 22/05/2018 – Sony’s new boss abandons profit targets to focus on long game; 23/05/2018 – Sony needs a new Walkman; 24/04/2018 – Sony Square NYC to Showcase A(i)R Hockey, Sony’s Augmented Reality Air Hockey Game; 22/05/2018 – Sony in $2.3 bln deal for EMI, becomes world’s biggest music publisher; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS VALUATION OF EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING NOT REFLECTED YET IN THIS FY PROFIT OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Indirectly Own About 90% of EMI Music Publishing After Deal; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire majority stake in EMI Music Publishing from Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala in $1.9 billion deal

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 93,250 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, down from 96,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.79. About 662,130 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares to 24,723 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 49,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc..

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 5,752 shares to 27,453 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc (Call) by 95,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ULTA).