Citigroup Has Increased Its Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $5.60 Million; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $890,400; Market Value Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 528,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.33M, down from 560,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 45.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S PACKLES, CAVAN YANG ARE SAID TO LEAVE FIRM; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 745.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 133,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 151,314 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 330,805 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associate reported 0.08% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 465,143 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 78,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Company accumulated 21,557 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp accumulated 11,766 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,542 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Seizert Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 1.44% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zweig reported 317,498 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated has 13,169 shares. First Personal Financial reported 0% stake. New York-based Hrt Financial Lc has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (Put) (NYSE:PAA) by 292,800 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,572 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (Call) (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Twin Focus Cap Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 13,896 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burney Co holds 55,340 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Com reported 119,820 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,535 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma reported 0.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 107,140 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 140,760 are owned by Hollencrest Cap Management. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% stake. Oppenheimer Com accumulated 887,842 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank Tru Communication holds 0.02% or 8,763 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications, New York-based fund reported 432,666 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.01 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.