Citigroup Has Decreased Position in Illinois Tool Wks (Put) (ITW) by $3.06 Million as Stock Price Declined; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Stake in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $2.77 Million as Stock Price Rose

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) (ITW) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 45,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $152.16. About 952,684 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 221,807 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Lovell Minnick, Inside Real Estate, Elanco, Bayer, General Atlantic, Arsenal – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc by 148,438 shares to 153,638 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) by 177,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 266 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 0.17% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 1,700 are owned by Baldwin Inv Management Llc. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.18% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Invesco owns 764,902 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd accumulated 623,271 shares. First Long Island Invsts invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fincl Bank accumulated 0.09% or 1,965 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 3,877 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri holds 0.09% or 1,430 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2,063 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited stated it has 150,718 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ancora Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 6,474 were accumulated by Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. National Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illinois Tool Works’ Margins Seem To Be Holding Up Well As Growth Slows – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Illinois Tool Works (ITW) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) CEO Scott Santi on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $666.36 million for 18.47 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.