Citigroup Has Decreased Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) Holding by $22.66 Million; Market Value Rose; Columbia Pacific Advisors Decreased Holding in Wpx Energy Com Usd1 (WPX) by $475,783 as Market Valuation Declined

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.90% . The institutional investor held 66,420 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 612,065 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com Usd1 (WPX) by 86.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 43,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 12.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 14.66 million shares traded or 68.01% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold PMT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 52.91 million shares or 13.20% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corp holds 68,722 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,805 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 20,100 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 99,461 shares. Cambridge Advisors has 26,078 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Comerica Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Lc reported 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 516 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 24,087 shares. 20,899 were accumulated by Sei Invests.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) by 138,500 shares to 338,700 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Analysts await PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PMT’s profit will be $44.77M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95M for 25.81 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

