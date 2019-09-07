Citigroup Has Decreased Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Position by $2.32 Million; American National Bank Trimmed Capital One Finl Com (COF) Stake by $671,247; Share Price Declined

American National Bank decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 8,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 49,511 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 57,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 1.54 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 154,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 315,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 469,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.16M shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham & Co Invest Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.53% or 59,220 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.14% or 17,663 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has invested 2.99% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 373,521 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Addison Company accumulated 2,668 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 4,556 shares. Verus Financial Prtn Inc owns 2,954 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 35,630 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc owns 3,956 shares. Scott & Selber Inc reported 22,883 shares. Fsi Group Llc has 4.85% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 55,000 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 1.92% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Dupont Capital has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,861 shares to 32,101 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.71 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Capital One breach exposed 5,400 Social Security numbers in Mass. – Boston Business Journal” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 47,826 shares to 96,916 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 36,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.08M for 15.45 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers has 10.17M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 86,052 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 439,891 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 7,210 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 341,447 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,225 shares. Qs Investors Limited accumulated 0% or 9,337 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.64% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. 10,000 are held by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 963,274 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 121,320 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 574,078 shares.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Empire State Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Diligent Corporation to 111 West 33rd Street – PR Newswire” published on October 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Empire State Realty opens up retail space by observatory entrance – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Great Stocks for Your IRA – The Motley Fool” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.