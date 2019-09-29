Citigroup Has Cut Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position; New South Capital Management Has Lowered Its Amerisafe (AMSF) Holding

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) stake by 6.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 17,656 shares as Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF)’s stock rose 10.53%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 242,115 shares with $15.44M value, down from 259,771 last quarter. Amerisafe Inc. now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 52,436 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN

Citigroup Inc decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 67.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 747,892 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Citigroup Inc holds 353,808 shares with $22.06M value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $87.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 1.41M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SALE OF ENTIRE 75 PER CENT INTEREST IN WINCHESTER SOUTH COAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND; 15/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CEO SAYS AMRUN PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND IS WELL ON TRACK AND EXPECTING FIRST SHIPMENTS BEFORE END OF YEAR, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC says court should deny Rio Tinto’s push to dismiss fraud charges; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Safety first for miner; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto first-quarter shipments rise 4.7 pct; 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL; 13/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS W/ RUSAL; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Also Buying Rio Tinto’s 71.2% Interest in Valeria Coal Resource in Central Queensland

Citigroup Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) stake by 24,900 shares to 341,900 valued at $71.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) stake by 698,903 shares and now owns 703,603 shares. Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR) was raised too.

New South Capital Management Inc increased Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) stake by 179,358 shares to 773,206 valued at $14.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Playa Hotels & Resorts stake by 593,441 shares and now owns 2.77 million shares. Ishares (IWV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 1.34% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timessquare Mgmt Lc owns 0.17% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 339,062 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 48,800 shares. Principal Finance Gp reported 154,589 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 21 shares. 45,320 are owned by Legal And General Grp Pcl. Huntington Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 212 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 88,235 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 905 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 15,917 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 9,756 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc has invested 0.09% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Company owns 8,953 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ftb has 491 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 24.75% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AMSF’s profit will be $14.67M for 21.71 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Amerisafe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.