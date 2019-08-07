Citigroup Has Cut Its Position in Jabil (Call) (JBL) as Stock Price Rose; Confluence Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Sysco (SYY)

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (Call) (JBL) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 26,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, down from 44,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Jabil Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 761,264 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL); 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 4.69M shares traded or 92.15% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 558,106 shares to 680,406 shares, valued at $113.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 14,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.52M for 10.08 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings.