Citigroup Has Cut Its Medtronic Plc (Call) (MDT) Position; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lifted By $6.17 Million Its Service Intl (SCI) Position

Citigroup Inc decreased Medtronic Plc (Call) (MDT) stake by 51.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 117,500 shares as Medtronic Plc (Call) (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Citigroup Inc holds 110,800 shares with $10.09M value, down from 228,300 last quarter. Medtronic Plc (Call) now has $132.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.72. About 2.91 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Service Corp Intl (SCI) stake by 155.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 154,300 shares as Service Corp Intl (SCI)’s stock declined 6.35%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 253,568 shares with $10.18 million value, up from 99,268 last quarter. Service Corp Intl now has $8.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 402,842 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) stake by 93,000 shares to 652,746 valued at $13.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) stake by 38,500 shares and now owns 565,800 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). First Manhattan Company reported 4.56 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Cipher Capital LP owns 0.1% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 30,632 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 18,264 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 500 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 166,726 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 313,642 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.05% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 15,634 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 1.82 million shares. Moreover, Regions Finance has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 4,309 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 503 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Citigroup Inc increased Intl Paper Co (Put) (NYSE:IP) stake by 55,500 shares to 189,700 valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netease Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 67,100 shares and now owns 95,300 shares. Bce Inc (Call) (NYSE:BCE) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 17 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Needham maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.57B for 21.13 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Limited Liability Co accumulated 27,490 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.5% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Tech has 2,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Fin owns 0.57% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2.53M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aqr Limited reported 0.46% stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,368 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd accumulated 49,963 shares. Veritable Lp reported 46,300 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 13,450 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 999,044 shares. Wellington Shields & Com Ltd Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Comm holds 3.60M shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. 32,769 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mgmt. Shufro Rose And Ltd stated it has 8,941 shares.