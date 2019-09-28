Citigroup Has Cut Its Intercontinental Exchange In (Call) (ICE) Stake; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Trimmed Sanofi (SNY) Position By $394.43 Million

Citigroup Inc decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (Call) (ICE) stake by 13.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 9,300 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (Call) (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Citigroup Inc holds 57,200 shares with $4.92M value, down from 66,500 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In (Call) now has $51.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.49M shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 40.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 9.17 million shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 13.40M shares with $580.02M value, down from 22.58M last quarter. Sanofi now has $115.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.85 million shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID TO NEAR BUYING SANOFI UNIT FOR ABOUT EU2B; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 01/05/2018 – Innovative Targeting Solutions in Antibody Therapeutic Research Collaboration With Sanofi; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 24/04/2018 – Ex-Roche scientist Reed to head Sanofi R&D as Zerhouni retires; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tortoise Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 100 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0.01% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 235,970 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.81% or 69,174 shares. Chemical National Bank stated it has 26,998 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 1.97 million were reported by Fil Ltd. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 16,922 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 1.68M shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.13% or 1.02 million shares. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 319,196 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 36,240 shares stake. State Bank holds 34,095 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 639,703 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 29,374 shares. Allstate Corp holds 56,482 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 2.16% above currents $92.4 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, September 18. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James.

Citigroup Inc increased Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 121,306 shares to 128,306 valued at $14.78M in 2019Q2. It also upped Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I stake by 179,080 shares and now owns 182,780 shares. Hdfc Bank Ltd (Call) (NYSE:HDB) was raised too.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 630,907 shares to 3.56 million valued at $307.96 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 7.77 million shares and now owns 11.17M shares. Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) was raised too.