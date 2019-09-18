Citigroup Has Cut Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Position by $12.04 Million; Shares Rose; Resolution Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Holding by $4.56 Million; Valuation Rose

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 465,262 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.82 million, down from 480,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $328.41. About 195,934 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 223,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.73 million, down from 282,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.08. About 2.31M shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 12/03/2018 – Goldman President, Co-Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 12/03/2018 – GS/@GoldmanSachs: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman Sachs, David Solomon to serve as sole President and Chief Operating Officer; 06/03/2018 – EURAZEO – PLACEMENT STARTS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE MANAGED BY GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Closes Oversubscribed $60+ Million Round of New Growth Equity Funding Led by Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: REVENUE ON $5B REVENUE GOAL IS ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 – MOOGSOFT – ANNOUNCES $40 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS GROWTH EQUITY WITH PARTICIPATION FROM EXISTING INVESTORS; 15/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Goldman Sachs EUR Benchmark 10Y MS +105 +/-5; 08/03/2018 – Goldman’s Koch Says Earnings Justify Equity Valuations (Video)

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fitbit Inc (Put) by 107,500 shares to 221,600 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 18,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 161,136 are held by Lomas Management Limited Liability Company. Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 585 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 2,000 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 330,319 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 29,651 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And invested in 12,550 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cornerstone invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.89M shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 33,403 shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.83M shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. 125,792 were reported by Prio Wealth Lp. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 12,432 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 1,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.81 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 earnings per share, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19M for 24.51 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

