Citigroup Has Boosted Regency Ctrs (REG) Holding; Dover Motorsports (DVD)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

Dover Motorsports Inc (DVD) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 9 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 10 sold and reduced positions in Dover Motorsports Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 8.47 million shares, down from 8.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dover Motorsports Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Citigroup Inc increased Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) stake by 3.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc acquired 7,675 shares as Regency Ctrs Corp (REG)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Citigroup Inc holds 241,230 shares with $16.28 million value, up from 233,555 last quarter. Regency Ctrs Corp now has $10.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 76,553 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 138 shares traded. Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) has declined 2.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DVD News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 20/03/2018 – Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 20/03/2018 – Dover Is Said Ready to Name CNH Veteran Richard Tobin as CEO; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 05/03/2018 Dover Motorsports, Inc. Reports Closing on Nashville Property

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company has market cap of $74.30 million. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. It has a 16.92 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Dover Motorsports, Inc. for 848,876 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny owns 1.02 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.2% invested in the company for 50,589 shares. The Connecticut-based Nantahala Capital Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 116,855 shares.

Citigroup Inc decreased Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) stake by 37,800 shares to 16,600 valued at $558,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gannett Co Inc stake by 474,314 shares and now owns 5,320 shares. Transcanada Corp (Call) (NYSE:TRP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regency Centers has $72 highest and $6700 lowest target. $70.33’s average target is 7.60% above currents $65.36 stock price. Regency Centers had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, March 14. Scotia Capital upgraded Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) rating on Friday, August 16. Scotia Capital has “Sector Outperform” rating and $7200 target.