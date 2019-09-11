Citigroup Decreased Its Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Position; SPECTRAL MED ORDINARY SHARES (EDTXF) Shorts Down By 0.56%

SPECTRAL MED INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. EDTXF’s SI was 178,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 179,400 shares previously. With 12,800 avg volume, 14 days are for SPECTRAL MED INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)’s short sellers to cover EDTXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2941 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc decreased Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) stake by 92.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 289,482 shares as Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG)’s stock declined 23.73%. The Citigroup Inc holds 23,410 shares with $301,000 value, down from 312,892 last quarter. Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $372.54 million valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 573,341 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 09/03/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AMAV.Vl – EXPECTS A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS OPERATING RESULT FOR 2018 RUNNING TO MID-SEVEN-DIGIT EURO FIGURE; 02/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Appoints J. Alan Butcher as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Raises 2018 View To Rev $540M-$580M; 09/03/2018 AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – US DECISION TO IMPOSE PUNITIVE TARIFFS ON ALUMINUM IMPORTS WILL HIT AMAG; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: AMAG, Sandoz Entered Stipulation Dismissal on Settlement Agreement That Resolves Patent Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Amag Pharma; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: If Sandoz Receives FDA Approval By a Certain Date, Sandoz May Launch its Generic Version of Feraheme on July 15, 2021; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT DISMISSES & RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FERAHEME, 30 MG/ML, 17 ML SINGLE DOSE VIALS FOR INTRAVENOUS USE; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMA SEES FY REV. $540M TO $580M, EST. $541.8M

Citigroup Inc increased S&P Global Inc (Put) stake by 163,000 shares to 170,000 valued at $35.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) stake by 1.10M shares and now owns 1.41M shares. Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) was raised too.

Analysts await AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.70 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.77 per share. After $-1.28 actual earnings per share reported by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold AMAG shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 7.96% less from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 81,858 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 161,298 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 9,158 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 47,135 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 145,149 shares in its portfolio. 53,550 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. D E Shaw & Com Inc holds 1.04 million shares. Systematic Financial Management LP has 0.04% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com owns 682,080 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 398,489 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Communications Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 106,174 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 11,914 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 411,861 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $9.70 million activity. Camber Capital Management LP bought $3.03M worth of stock. $4.42 million worth of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC on Tuesday, June 25. Bolgiano Elizabeth Scott had bought 5,000 shares worth $54,650.

Among 3 analysts covering Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Amag Pharmaceuticals has $1600 highest and $13 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 12.57% above currents $12.73 stock price. Amag Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) rating on Sunday, June 23. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $13 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) rating on Thursday, March 14. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $14 target.

Another recent and important Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “The Reasons Why Spectral Medical’s Sepsis Treatment Will Not Receive An FDA Approval – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2017.

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of theranostic treatment for septic shock in North America. The company has market cap of $64.59 million. The companyÂ’s products include Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Japan; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream worldwide. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant cardiac proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in research and development, as well as in products manufactured by other diagnostic companies.