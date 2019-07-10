Citigroup Decreased By $6.20 Million Its Autodesk (Put) (ADSK) Stake; Shorts at GOLDMINING COMMON SHARES (GLDLF) Raised By 21.07%

Citigroup Inc decreased Autodesk Inc (Put) (ADSK) stake by 43.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 40,000 shares as Autodesk Inc (Put) (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Citigroup Inc holds 51,900 shares with $8.09 million value, down from 91,900 last quarter. Autodesk Inc (Put) now has $38.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $173.26. About 626,118 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M

GOLDMINING INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) had an increase of 21.07% in short interest. GLDLF’s SI was 424,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.07% from 350,300 shares previously. With 502,700 avg volume, 1 days are for GOLDMINING INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLDLF)’s short sellers to cover GLDLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.68. About 65,940 shares traded. GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil, the United States, Canada, and other regions of the Americas. The company has market cap of $95.25 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and uranium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties include the Titiribi project that comprises one concession covering an area of approximately 39.19 square kilometers located in the department of Antioquia in central Colombia; Whistler project, which comprises 304 mineral claims covering an area of 170 square kilometers to the northwest of Anchorage, Alaska; SÃ£o Jorge project that consists of three exploration concessions for a total of 18,624 hectares; Cachoeira Gold project that comprises one contiguous block consisting of three mining and three exploration licenses covering 5,677 hectares in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil; and the Rea project, which consists of 16 contiguous exploration permits covering an area of 125,328 hectares located in northeastern Alberta, Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,500 are held by Westwood Management Il. Prudential Public Limited holds 0.01% or 20,169 shares in its portfolio. 20,696 are held by United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 1.29 million shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com invested in 195,444 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ci reported 0.08% stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc owns 792 shares. The California-based Lateef Invest LP has invested 4.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advisor Prtn Ltd Com holds 8,051 shares. California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Kansas-based Mariner Llc has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Westfield Capital Lp holds 0.38% or 324,626 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight”. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 1.