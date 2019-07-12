Citigroup Cuts Venator Materials PLC Ordinary Shares (VNTR) To Neutral from Buy; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Trimmed Unilever N V (UN) Position By $1.76 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Unilever N V (UN) stake by 17.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 30,347 shares as Unilever N V (UN)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 140,241 shares with $8.17M value, down from 170,588 last quarter. Unilever N V now has $157.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 543,253 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO GRAEME PITKETHLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS UNILEVER CHOICE CREATES EMPLOYMENT: ANP; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion

In a an analyst note shared with investors on Friday, 12 July, Citigroup lowered shares of Venator Materials PLC Ordinary Shares (NYSE:VNTR) to a Neutral rating from a Buy rating.

Analysts await Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 76.47% or $0.65 from last year’s $0.85 per share. VNTR’s profit will be $20.04 million for 5.30 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Venator Materials PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 964,269 shares traded or 32.99% up from the average. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 70.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.41% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials: 20% of Pori’s Prior Total Capacity Available for Production; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Venator Materials; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Rev $622M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 1.9% of Venator Materials; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Net $78M; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q REV. $622M, EST. $646.0M

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $424.88 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.