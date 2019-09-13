Citigroup Continues to Hold Stake in Dominion Energy (Put) (D); Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Shareholder First United Bank Trust Raised Its Stake

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (D) by 295.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 152,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 204,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.84M, up from 51,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.35. About 1.58M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,415 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 3.07M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp (Put) by 44,300 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $70,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.