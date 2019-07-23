Citigroup Com Stk (C) Valuation Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Lowered Position by $587,202; Kennedy Capital Management Stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) Cut as Share Value Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 22,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 864,292 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, down from 887,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 2.64M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com Stk (C) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 9,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 124,174 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 133,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 10.18 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Shipping Banks’ GHG Focus Impacts Fleets And Freight Rates – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.55M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 8.43M shares. Gru One Trading LP has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miles Capital invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 77,342 shares or 0.78% of the stock. 423,257 were reported by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company. Nexus Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.57% or 388,755 shares in its portfolio. Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marco Invest Ltd reported 36,937 shares stake. Putnam Fl Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,515 shares. The Texas-based Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ellington Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fjarde Ap owns 734,710 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 92,611 shares. Adirondack Trust Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petiq Inc by 9,999 shares to 474,351 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 190,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Stock Building Supply Holdings.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) by 48,309 shares to 356,360 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 24,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Spirit Realty Capital Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; SM Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SM Energy reports Q2 production results, revises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 93.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SM’s profit will be $1.12 million for 253.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 267,558 shares. American Intll has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 206,103 shares. 55,929 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman & Com. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 26,745 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Raymond James And Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 22,762 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 3.46 million shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 74,149 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Parametric Assoc Lc owns 317,031 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 500 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.33 million shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares were bought by Ottoson Javan D.